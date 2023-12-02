ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a child and a woman were among three people injured in a shootout that stemmed from an argument Saturday night.

The incident was reported as a shooting with injury call at 6:17 p.m. in the 1100 Block of West Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old woman who was injured.

The woman was taken to UNC Nash Health and transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment, the news release said.

While police were investigating the woman’s shooting, they were told two other gunshot victims were taken to UNC Nash Health for treatment.

One of those was an 8-year-old boy who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The third person who was injured was a 24-year-old man who was ” grazed by gunfire,” the news release said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“This incident stemmed from individuals who were known to each other. A verbal altercation escalated and resulted in gunfire between the groups,” officers said in the news release.

Police said as of 9:45 p.m. that the investigation was still active.

Officers said anyone with information about the shootout should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.