Child drowns at Hyco Lake in Person County
SEMORA, N.C. (WNCN) -- A child drowned at Hyco Lake in Person County on Monday afternoon, officials say.
The incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. in the area of the Hyco Lake Campground along Pointer Drive, according to an official with the Person County Sheriff's Office.
A boy's body was later recovered, authorities said.
No other details were available.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Alamance County man charged with stabbing 3 people inside Durham apartment
- Durham woman charged with murdering man found stabbed to death in hotel room
- Wake Forest churchgoers troubled by nearby trash dumping ground
- Stretch of Cary Parkway westbound closed after accident