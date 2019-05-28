Child drowns at Hyco Lake in Person County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hyco Lake in a photo from Person-Caswell Lake Authority. [ + - ] Video

SEMORA, N.C. (WNCN) -- A child drowned at Hyco Lake in Person County on Monday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. in the area of the Hyco Lake Campground along Pointer Drive, according to an official with the Person County Sheriff's Office.

A boy's body was later recovered, authorities said.

No other details were available.

