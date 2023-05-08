SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Monday after deputies said he took indecent liberties with a child late last year near Siler City.

The suspect is from Chesterfield, Virginia, and the incident, which also included sexual battery, happened when the suspect visited Chatham County in November 2022, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after the Chatham County Department of Social Services contacted the Siler City Police Department about the matter, the news release said.

An investigation determined that the suspect inappropriately touched a child, deputies said.

Alex Gerardi Jimenez Rodriguez, 48, was arrested with the help of the Chesterfield, Virginia, Police Department, deputies said.

Rodriguez is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery.

He is being held without bond in Virginia.

A court date will be set after his return to North Carolina.