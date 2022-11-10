ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces child pornography charges after authorities said it was found on his electronic devices.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tijiron Melquwan Chatterjee, 23, faces five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was being held at the county’s detention center under a $25,000 secured bond and is due in court Nov. 17.

A tip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the sheriff’s office that someone in the county was receiving and downloading child porn.

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices while executing a search warrant Wednesday at a home on St. David Road in Roanoke Rapids, and they say the material was found on those devices, leading to the warrants for Chatterjee’s arrest.

Deputies say more charges are possible, and the investigation is ongoing.