Child sex offender at Butner dies after testing positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A child sex offender at Butner Federal Correctional Institution died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in three months, officials said.

Ricky Lynn Miller, 62, was serving a 210-month sentence for receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials said. He was convicted in the Norther District of Texas and had been at Butner since July 11, 2018.

According to the BOP, Miller had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1. On July 6 Miller tested negative for COVID-19.

Medical staff at Butner evaluated Miller on Sept. 9 “for issues relating to shortness of breath and leg edema.”

Miller was then transferred to a local hospital outside the prison and on Wednesday tested positive again for COVID-19. He died Thursday.

Miller “had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions,” according to BOP officials.

Officials did not say if other inmates or staff have tested positive since Miller’s second positive test result.

