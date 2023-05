ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was shot in Enfield and police say they are looking for the shooter.

The Enfield Police Department said Friday that the juvenile was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday near 301 Market.

Police did not identify the child or provide a condition report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the town’s police department at 252-445-5122 or Chief Johnson at 252-676-0342. Callers may remain anonymous.