ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.

The girl, who attends West Edgecombe Middle School, was getting off a school bus at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Falcon Road.

Approximately three hours later, at 6:15 p.m., she arrived at UNC Nash Health Care’s emergency room with a BB gunshot wound injury to the neck, the Rocky Mount Police Department confirmed.

She was then later transported to ECU Health in Greenville for more treatment.

The condition of the child is currently unknown one day later, Public Information Officer Ricky Jackson said Wednesday evening.