SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a teenager are among three people facing charges after a traffic stop in Southern Pines turned up nearly a third of a pound of marijuana and an AR-15 assault rifle.

The Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday that Kamarean Semaj Hancock, 18, and Ariel Shemease Turner, 20, both of Southern Pines, were arrested following the traffic stop Saturday.

Both were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana. Hancock is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia while Turner is charged with maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances and an expired vehicle registration.

Both were released under a $2,500 unsecured bond after appearing before a Moore County magistrate.

Police say an unidentified juvenile will be charged through the juvenile court system with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say they stopped Turner’s car on South Bennett Street at West Morganton Road that night for an expired vehicle registration, and saw a baggie with suspected marijuana in plain sight.

They say they seized nearly 141 grams — or 0.3 pounds — of the drug along with drug paraphernalia and the firearm.