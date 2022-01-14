Christmas Day Edgecombe County murder suspect captured, charged after weeks on the run

CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for a Christmas Day murder and the abduction of three children that sparked an Amber Alert has been arrested and charged, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

According to authorities, a tip was received by the sheriff’s office and the NCSBI Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force on Thursday regarding the location of 34-year-old murder suspect Orlando McNair.

McNair was wanted by authorities for a murder committed on Christmas Day of 2021.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road near Pinetops, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the shooting call, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The slain man’s girlfriend, who saw the shooting take place, told deputies who shot the man and why, the news release said.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Orlando Quantrel McNair, 34, officials said.

McNair fled the home with the woman’s three children, which led to an Amber Alert, officials said.

The three boys, ages 14, 11, and 9, were found safe later the next day, deputies said.

While the children were found safe, McNair was nowhere to be found.

After being on the run for nearly three weeks, McNair was located at a home in Conetoe following the tip that came in.

According to the sheriff’s office, McNair was arrested without incident and taken into custody where he was then placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.

A woman who was allowing the suspect to stay at her home was also arrested on Thursday. Brandan Jenkins is charged with harboring a fugitive from justice. She is being held in the detention center under a $125,000 secured bond.