RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the question many people have on their minds once Christmas Day is over: When do you toss out your Christmas tree?

Real Christmas trees usually stay in good shape for up to five weeks. When trees start turning brown and the needles are dropping off at a quicker rate, it’s time to toss it out.

If you don’t want to just get rid of it, here’s how you can make real Christmas trees go to use:

Leave outdoors to provide shelter for birds. This is very beneficial in the winter season. Experts suggests hanging bird food, fruit slices or seed cakes on the branches to feed wildlife.

This is very beneficial in the winter season. Experts suggests hanging bird food, fruit slices or seed cakes on the branches to feed wildlife. Turn Christmas trees into mulch. Use your Christmas tree to make natural, wood chip mulch to use around trees and shrubs around the outside of your house and garden. “Pine wood and needles are excellent mulch-making materials,” said Chris Bonnett, the founder of Gardening Express. “Let the tree dry, put the branches into a shredder and let the wood chips rot before using them to mulch around trees and shrubs. If you don’t have a woodchipper then pine needles work well also since they dry quickly but decompose slowly.”

Use your Christmas tree to make natural, wood chip mulch to use around trees and shrubs around the outside of your house and garden. “Pine wood and needles are excellent mulch-making materials,” said Chris Bonnett, the founder of Gardening Express. “Let the tree dry, put the branches into a shredder and let the wood chips rot before using them to mulch around trees and shrubs. If you don’t have a woodchipper then pine needles work well also since they dry quickly but decompose slowly.” Use for outdoor firewood. To do this, take the tree outdoors, and use a garden cutting tool to cut off the tree branches. Then, start sawing or cutting the branches from the bottom of the tree, and work your way upward. Once you have your branches, you can then cut these into logs to fit in your outdoor firepit.

If you’re looking to toss the tree out, there are many places to donate to designated waste and recycling centers in the Triangle.

Wake County:

Recycling centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Garner – 10505 Old Stage Road

Apex – 6120 Old Smithfield Road

Raleigh – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road

Wendell – 5051 Wendell Boulevard

Parks open from 8 a.m. to sunset

Blue Jay Point – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road

Green Hills – 9300 Deponie Drive

Harris Lake – 2112 County Park Drive

Lake Crabtree – 1400 Aviation Parkway

Durham:

Curbside tree collections will take place from Jan. 2 through Feb. 3. Waste customers only need to place their trees at the curb on their normal pickup day.

All trees need to be cut in half if they’re taller than 6 feet. Remember to remove all decorations from the tree and make sure it’s out of a bag.

If you want to drop off your tree, you can do that from Jan. 2 – Feb. 4 at 2115 E. Club Blvd. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. You can also do so at the following city park drop off locations from 7 a.m – 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 or 28:

C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Rd.

Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Rd.

Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr.

Merrick-Moore Park, 632 N. Hoover Rd.

Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Rd.

Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Rd.

Campus Hills (parking lot), 2000 S Alston Ave.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County:

The Cumberland-Fayetteville Parks and Recreation will collect the trees from Fayetteville city residents in a special pickup for live Christmas trees beginning Monday, Jan. 9-13, as part of their ‘Grinding of the Greens’ annual event.

These are separate from regular curbside trash, yard waste and recyclables collection. The final pickup for Christmas trees is scheduled to be Jan. 21 with regular curbside collection days.

People who live outside of the city limits or who miss the pickup may drop off trees at the Fayetteville Community Garden any day before Jan. 21. The garden is located at the corner of Van Story and Mann Street just off Old Wilmington Road.

Fayetteville Public Works Commission and Duke Energy Progress volunteers will grind all collected, dropped-off trees into mulch.