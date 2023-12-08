PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend will not go as planned for the Town of Pittsboro.

On Friday, town officials announced that their annual Christmas Parade, which had been planned for Sunday, is now canceled.

They said they made the decision because of the high risk of winds above 30 miles per hour and heavy rain.

The announcement comes after a message from the town on Wednesday, saying they intended to hold the parade regardless of weather and that cancellation would only happen in severe weather or unsafe rain conditions.

“This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our parade participants, spectators, and town staff is of utmost importance,” the town said in Friday’s announcement.

The town said they will refund everyone during the next week.

Virtual Christmas Parade

Town officials said they are unable to reschedule the parade because of logistical challenges.

However, they plan to offer a “virtual parade.”

They’re asking participants to send the town pictures of their group and/or float as if they were going to be in the parade.

The town said they will post the photos on their social media and have a contest where winners can receive gift baskets.

“We recognize that our participants have worked hard on their floats and decorations, and we would love to see them!” the town said.

The town asks that submissions be emailed to parksandrec@pittsboronc.gov by Monday.