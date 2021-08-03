Cities across central NC to participate in National Night Out police-community relations event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 130 cities and towns across North Carolina – including many in central North Carolina – will participate in the National Night Out police-community relations event Tuesday night.

National Night Out is an annual event held in thousands of cities across the country with the goal of strengthening the bonds between police and the communities they are tasked with protecting and serving.

The National Night Out celebration is an opportunity for people in the community to get together with the police to talk about ways to fight crime and to also get to know each other better.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s events.

Block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades or other fun community events often mark the event.

The following cities and towns in North Carolina are holding events tonight: