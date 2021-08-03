Cities across central NC to participate in National Night Out police-community relations event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 130 cities and towns across North Carolina – including many in central North Carolina – will participate in the National Night Out police-community relations event Tuesday night.

National Night Out is an annual event held in thousands of cities across the country with the goal of strengthening the bonds between police and the communities they are tasked with protecting and serving.

The National Night Out celebration is an opportunity for people in the community to get together with the police to talk about ways to fight crime and to also get to know each other better.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s events.

Block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades or other fun community events often mark the event.

The following cities and towns in North Carolina are holding events tonight:

  1. Ahoskie
  2. Angier
  3. Asheboro
  4. Asheville
  5. Atlantic Beach
  6. Ayden
  7. Bayboro
  8. Beaufort
  9. Belhaven
  10. Benson
  11. Biltmore Forest
  12. Boone
  13. Brevard
  14. Bridgeton
  15. Browns Summit
  16. Burgaw
  17. Burlington
  18. Candor
  19. Canton
  20. Carolina Beach
  21. Carrboro
  22. Castle Hayne
  23. Chapel Hill
  24. Charllotte
  25. Charlotte
  26. China Grove
  27. Clayton
  28. Clemmons
  29. Cleveland
  30. Clinton
  31. Concord
  32. Conover
  33. Cornelius
  34. Cramerton
  35. Creedmoor
  36. Davidson
  37. Dunn
  38. Durham
  39. Elizabeth City
  40. Elon
  41. Farmville
  42. Fayetteville
  43. Forest City
  44. Fountain
  45. Franklinton
  46. Fuquay-varina
  47. Garner
  48. Gastonia
  49. Gatesville
  50. Gibsonville
  51. Goldsboro
  52. Goldston
  53. Graham
  54. Greensboro
  55. Greenville
  56. Grover
  57. Hamlet
  58. Havelock
  59. Hendersonville
  60. Hertford
  61. Hickory
  62. High Point
  63. Hillsborough
  64. Holly Springs
  65. Huntersville
  66. Indian Trail
  67. Jacksonville
  68. Kannapolis
  69. Kernersville
  70. Kings Mountain
  71. Kinston
  72. Knightdale
  73. Landis
  74. Leland
  75. Lenoir
  76. Lewisville
  77. Lexington
  78. Lincolnton
  79. Louisburg
  80. Lowell
  81. Lumberton
  82. Manteo
  83. Maple
  84. Marvin
  85. Matthews
  86. Maxton
  87. Mebane
  88. Middlesex
  89. Mint Hill
  90. Monroe
  91. Mooresville
  92. Morrisville
  93. Nags Head
  94. Nc
  95. New Bern
  96. Oak City
  97. Oxford
  98. Pembroke
  99. Pilot Mountain
  100. Pineville
  101. Pink Hill
  102. Pittsboro
  103. Raleigh
  104. Ramseur
  105. Randleman
  106. Reidsville
  107. River Bend
  108. Rocky Mount
  109. Rolesville
  110. Salisbury
  111. Sanford
  112. Shelby
  113. Siler City
  114. Spencer
  115. Spring Lake
  116. Stallings
  117. Stokesdale
  118. Swan Quarter
  119. Thomasville
  120. Troutman
  121. Wadesboro
  122. Wake Forest
  123. Walkertown
  124. Warsaw
  125. Washington
  126. Weldon
  127. Whitsett
  128. Wilkesboro
  129. Wilmington
  130. Wilson
  131. Winston Salem
  132. Winston-salem
  133. Winterville
  134. Winton
  135. Woodland

