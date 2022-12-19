RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–For thousands of years, it’s been a tradition to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah by lighting a menorah. Sunday evening, several people gathered in front of the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh for a public ceremony.

“For thousands of years we light the menorah every year, signifying that it takes just a little bit of light to chase away the darkness, that a little bit of good can get rid of a lot of evil in the world,” said Rabbi Zalman Dubinksy.

By lighting the menorah, Rabbi Dubinsky said Jewish families around the world are able to commemorate the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and celebrate a miracle that took place. Rabbi Dubinsky said after the temple was destroyed, a small bottle of oil that was supposed to light the menorah for one night lasted for eight full nights. Rabbi Dubinsky said the tradition this year has become even more critical.

Rabbi Dubinsky said hurtful words, threats and acts of violence towards the Jewish community have created concern. That includes an antisemitic sign with swastikas found on display on a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning. During the Sunday ceremony, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the act of hate was unacceptable. Baldwin added, “I really feel that our differences are what makes us a great community, our differences are what make us more thoughtful, it makes us think.”

Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who also spoke at the event, said it’s become even more important for the community to show solidarity with the Jewish faith. Ross said, “we’ve seen some really unnecessary incidents and then we’ve of course seen violence. And that has no place against any religion.”

By lighting the menorah, community leaders hope to share a message of positivity, solidarity and growth. Baldwin added, “I want people here in Raleigh to know and understand that we celebrate together, that the menorah is the light, and our community has to be the light for each other—that’s what community is all about.”