City leaders going forward with removing Rocky Mount’s Confederate monument

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount city leaders have voted to officially remove the Confederate monument that has been a part of the community since 1977.

The monument, which sits adjacent to the city’s Battle Park, was called into question last week during a budget meeting.

Mayor Sandy Roberson says he supports the move.

“Whenever you have something that’s impeding progress, impeding thoughts, and proves to be a barrier towards moving forward I think it’s something you need to address,” said Roberson.

Council members approved the move with a 6-1 vote, with another council member abstaining from taking a vote, claiming that there is clarification needed on legal ramifications surrounding the monument’s removal.

The plan would be to move the monument from its current location to store it in a warehouse to protect it from vandalism.

Roberson says he expects a legal fight similar to the one that occurred over the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s Silent Sam.