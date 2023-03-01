CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Clinton is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 8, Clinton police were sent to a call regarding a gunshot victim at 720 Sampson Homes. After arriving, they found a man who was unresponsive lying behind apartment 720 with a gunshot wound.

Fulton Junior Oates, 31, was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

“We have information to believe that there are individuals that witnessed the shooting, we are urging anyone that saw the incident or anyone that has information to contact the Clinton Police Department,” police said.

To report information, contact Detective Noemi Seibert at the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or contact the CPD tip line by texting 847411, with the message ‘tipcpd.’