City seeking input on new transit stations coming to New Bern Avenue, 10 others

New Bern Avenue in Raleigh is pictured here with snow. This will be one of the locations for the Bus Rapid Transit stations coming soon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is seeking input from residents on what it wants to see along its new bus rapid transit route that is coming to New Bern Avenue and 10 other stations throughout Raleigh in the coming months.

Beginning Monday, a multi-week community workshop will begin, focusing on the main sections of the New Bern Avenue corridor, a press release from the city said.

The workshop will give members of the community an opportunity to directly meet with city planners and consultants to pitch ideas and ask questions.

Some options the city is currently considering include affordable housing, how to reduce carbon emissions, how to make residents feel more comfortable walking around the areas, where to place convenient shops such as grocery stores and more.

The multi-day event locations and times are below:

Western Stations:

Sept. 20-23

Tarboro Road Community Center

Monday: Kickoff event 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Drop in 1-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Drop in 10 a.m.-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., presentation 6-8 p.m.

Middle Stations:

Oct. 4-7

Roberts Park Community Center

Monday: Kickoff event 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Drop in 1-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Drop in 10 a.m.-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., presentation 6-8 p.m.

Eastern Stations:

Oct. 4-7

Comfort Suites, 1309 Corporation Parkway

Monday: Kickoff event 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Drop in 1-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Drop in 10 a.m.-6 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., presentation 6-8 p.m.