19-year-old Clayton man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-64, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man died after slamming his vehicle into a cluster of trees on U.S. Route 64 west in Nashville Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

Police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:56 a.m. on U.S. 64 west near mile marker 457, officials said.

According to police, Emery Barton, 19, was driving his vehicle west on U.S. 64 “when he ran off the left side of the road and lost control of the motor vehicle” about a half-mile west of U.S. 64 Alternate.

Barton’s vehicle slammed into a group of trees in the median of the highway, authorities said.

“Barton was wearing his seat belt but unfortunately due to the traumatic impact on the vehicle, he died upon impact,” police said in the release.