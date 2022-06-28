CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—The Clayton Police Department is helping the community to be prepared and is offing a monthly Active Shooter Class.

Officials said The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course gives “strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.”

The class will cover “the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and considerations for conducting drills,” police said.

Officials said the classes are limited to 20 participants.

Each class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Police Department. Upcoming class dates are: August 25, September 22, October 20, November 17, and December 15.

For more information and to sign-up for the course, contact Officer Neal Johnson at njohnson@townofclaytonnc.org.