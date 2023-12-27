ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roseboro Rescue and EMS building was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Officials said the amount of damage means that the volunteer rescue department cannot respond to any calls at this moment. The department usually responds to car crashes, industrial rescues, and water rescues.

A Sampson County ambulance was totaled in the fire. One of Sampson County’s EMS teams is usually at the building at night, however, they were gone when the fire started.

Officials said one of the Roseboro Rescue and EMS vehicles started the blaze.

The facility is funded by donations and fundraisers, but the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its fundraising, officials said. It is not known at this time in what capacity the facility will reopen.

The destruction will have an impact on response times for rescues, officials said. Salemburg and Roseboro fire departments are now responding to all rescue calls.

