Clinic offering free COVID-19 testing for uninsured Franklin County residents

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting this week, Franklin County Partners in Health and the Louisburg Family Practice will be able to test uninsured residents for COVID-19 free of charge.

“We’ve had some people call and basically they have an illness and they’re concerned if it’s COVID-19,” said Dr. Phillip Stover, who operates the clinic and his own personal practice. “When they’re seen, if I feel they’re appropriate, then we’ll do testing which will be sent to the state lab.”

That testing is paid for thanks to funding from the CARES ACT that Congress recently passed in response to the pandemic.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Stover tells CBS17 he’ll be able to see and test uninsured people without charging them.



“As far as we know, there isn’t a limit,” he said when asked about the number of tests he will be able to perform. “The limit is more, I’m one provider, there’s only so many folks I can see.”

Stover isn’t sure how many people will try to get tested, but he says the number of people without health insurance in Franklin County is high.

According to the latest numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including 20 deaths.

“Franklin County’s health system has been decimated, when the hospital closed,” he said. “Here north, it’s much more of a very rural, almost third-world-like area where those folks do not have a lot of access.”

Stover says appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can call 919-496-1247 to make one.

More headlines from CBS17.com: