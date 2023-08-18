CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton traffic stop led to a drug bust and an arrest for child pornography on Aug. 7, according to police.

On Aug. 7 at 1:40 a.m., Officer Kornegay was patrolling the area of Stewart Avenue when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 silver Toyota Rav4 for a traffic violation.

Police said after approaching the driver, Daniel Butler, 44, and while speaking to him Officer Kornegay was suspicious of drug activity.

Police were advised that there may be a smoking pipe and methamphetamines inside the car and a search was conducted. Officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be a crystal-like substance similar to methamphetamine.

Butler was arrested and was transported to the police station for an interview. Police said during the interview and investigation, Officer Kornegay found explicit videos with minor children on Butler’s phone.

Officer Kornegay contacted a detective and turned over the investigation. The follow up investigation revealed several videos and pictures containing child pornography on Butler’s phone.

He was charged with:

21 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor- possess videos/images of child pornography

One count of felony possession of methamphetamine

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Butler received a $235,000 secured bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incidents or other incidents involving Butler, they are asked to contact Detective Seibert at the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They can also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning with the message “tipcpd”.