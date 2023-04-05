CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man was arrested on March 31 for a murder that happened in February, the Clinton Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said on Feb. 8 around 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 720 Sampson Homes in Clinton. Police, Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded to the scene.

After arriving, officers said they found Fulton Junior Oates, 31, lying unresponsive from a gunshot wound behind apartment 720. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.

Police said early stages of the investigation indicated the suspect, 25-year-old Tamus Emmanuel McNeil, and Oates were having a conversation behind the residence when an altercation occurred, and shots were fired.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and was not a random act of violence.

On March 31, detectives with the police department obtained arrest warrants on McNeil for first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under no bond.

“This still remains an active investigation. I want to thank the Detectives that have been diligently working on this case and the citizens that have provided information,” said Chief Anthony Davis. “We are extremely grateful for the continued partnership with our community and their willingness to assist.”

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the police department’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd’.