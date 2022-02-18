Clinton man caught impersonating judicial officer, must appear in court

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clinton man must appear in court next month after he was investigated and charged with impersonating a magistrate, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Donald Kent Sutton is “responsible for misrepresenting themselves as a Magistrate and making false statements…to a citizen,” a press release said.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said it performed an internal investigation after it received the complaint from the Chief Magistrate. It said the investigation confirmed Sutton had attempted to represent themself as a Magistrate to a citizen.

The citizen was not identified and the extent of the crime was not detailed in the press release.

Sutton will appear in court March 9 for making false statements over the telephone.