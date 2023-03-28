CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after driving through the doors of a pawn shop on Sunday night and stealing multiple firearms, according to the Clinton Police Department.

On Sunday night at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to Carolina Pawnbrokers on Faison Highway in Clinton regarding a burglar alarm that was activated.

After arriving, officers noticed that the front doors of the business were damaged. Police said they entered and cleared the business.

After watching surveillance video, an unknown suspect drove a white 2015-2020 Ford F250 through the doors. Police said the suspect stole two firearms, a Glock model 35, and Smith & Wesson AR pistol, then fled the scene.

While detectives were processing the scene, a patrol officer found the suspect vehicle parked in a field on Pugh Road behind Performance Road. Police said the suspect vehicle was impounded for processing.

Further investigation revealed that the 2020 Ford F250 was stolen from the Performance Road dealership and was used in the break-in. Detectives said they identified a suspect from the surveillance video due to previous encounters.

With the help of Probation and Parole, detectives secured a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. Officers said they found the stolen firearms inside the home and clothing items that the suspect was wearing during the break-in.

Devan M. McLamb, 24, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of felony breaking and entering

Two counts of felony larceny

Two counts of felony larceny of a firearm

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony possession of motor vehicle

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Injury to personal property

At the time of processing, McLamb was given no bond.