WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man convicted of selling more than 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and 2 kilograms of methamphetamine over eight years will spend more than 13 years in federal prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II on Friday sentenced Edward Neil Corbett, 42, to a 165-month prison term along with five years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana starting in 2012 and continuing into 2019.

Court records indicated that in addition to the high volumes of methamphetamines and cocaine, Corbett also was responsible for distributing 34 kilograms of marijuana. An investigation also found he provided drugs to violent gang members in Sampson County.

Prosecutors also said Corbett possessed weapons while trafficking drugs and maintained a house in Clinton to distribute them.