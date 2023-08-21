CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man won over $330,000 during his first lottery game.

Michael Eaves decided to take a chance playing Cash 5 on Wednesday, and it led to a lucky $331,792 jackpot win.

“It was my first time playing that game,” he said.

Eaves said he bought his Quick Pick ticket through Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. After checking his numbers the next morning, Eaves told his wife that he thought he won.

“I still wasn’t certain,” he said. “When I decided it was real, we began discussing how we were going to use the money.”

Eaves said they talked about using the winnings to help with house and car payments as well as giving some money to charity and his church.

Eaves arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After taxes, Eaves took home $236,404.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $179,000.