CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam.

On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.

One scam text message received by a Clinton resident. (Photo from Clinton Police Department)

Police said they will not send text messages soliciting any type of funding or offering any kind of discounts.

Residents should delete the message and block the sender if they receive a similar text message.