CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clinton police fatally shot an assault suspect who pointed a gun at officers early Thursday morning, according to the Clinton Police Department.

On Thursday at 12:59 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Circle regarding a disturbance involving an assault. After arriving, officers spoke with a woman who said that she was assaulted by a man.

She told officers that the man was armed with a handgun during the assault and used it to hit her in the head and face.

The woman told police that the suspect was a Black man wearing a white or black t-shirt, jeans, and black or red Jordan sneakers.

While searching the residence, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet. Officers said at 1:41 a.m., the suspect pointed a handgun at officers who returned fire, fatally hitting the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld until family is notified. Police said the officers were not injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The Clinton Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an administrative investigation.

Police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’