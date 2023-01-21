CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department announced they have completed a four-month drug operation.

Police said the operation resulted in 11 arrests and 44 drug charges.

As of Sunday, the following individuals were arrested:

Worlie Spearman, 31– three counts of trafficking opiates ($50,000 bond)

Alonza Vann, 34– two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI substance ($10,000 bond)

Nehemiah Armwood, 27– two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I substance, two counts of deliver schedule I substance and trafficking MDMA ($50,000)

Jaheim Faison, 21– Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule schedule VI substance, two counts of sell schedule VI substance and two counts of deliver schedule VI ($30,000 bond)

Kweli Harrington, 21– possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II substance and sell schedule II substance ($10,000 bond)

Dexter Carr, 31– two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI substance, two counts sell schedule VI substance and two counts of deliver schedule VI substance ($5,000 bond)

Emmanuel Wallace, 27– possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI substance, sell schedule VI substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I substance, sell schedule I substance and deliver schedule I substance ($10,000 bond)

Amari Smith, 21– possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI substance, sell schedule VI substance and deliver schedule VI substance. Smith is awaiting extradition from Camden, Georgia.

Police said there are three suspects left with unserved warrants with a total of 14 charges.

“I want to thank our community for the continuous information which assisted us in locating these drug-related issues, we hear your concerns and are following up on the information that we receive,” said Chief Anthony Davis. “I also want to thank the Detectives involved in these cases that have been proactive in ridding our community of narcotics. These cases are timely and complex, which requires dedication.”

If anyone has information about drug activity, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. You may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’