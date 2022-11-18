CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is looking for the suspect that fired shots at a vehicle and residence Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., Clinton police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.

After arriving, they discovered that a power pole was struck on Park Avenue by a grey Dodge Charger. Officers also found shell casings lying in the roadway on Nicholson Street.

After investigating, police discovered the victim was operating the vehicle and traveling east on Nicholson Street. A light-colored Chevy Camaro began chasing the Dodge and fired shots toward that vehicle while traveling on Nicholson Street toward Park Avenue, police said.

While turning left on Park Avenue to avoid the suspect vehicle, the victim’s vehicle left the roadway and struck the power pole where the vehicle stopped.

While gathering evidence, the detectives discovered the residence of 402 Park Ave. was hit by the gunfire, but no one was there at the time of the incident.

Police said no one was injured.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through a tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’