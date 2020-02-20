Closings, delays | February 21

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools and universities are closing or canceling classes Friday due to wintry weather.
A winter weather advisory was issued for 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. It was issued for the potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow and the hazards it could bring for roadways.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning.
School systems
- Bladen County Schools – closed
- Cumberland County Schools – 2-hour delay
- Moore County Schools – closed for students
Universities
- N.C. State classes before 10 a.m. are canceled
- Fayetteville State University classes before 10 a.m. are canceled