Closings, delays | February 21

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools and universities are closing or canceling classes Friday due to wintry weather.

A winter weather advisory was issued for 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. It was issued for the potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow and the hazards it could bring for roadways.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning.

School systems

Bladen County Schools – closed

Cumberland County Schools – 2-hour delay

Moore County Schools – closed for students

Universities