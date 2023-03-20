RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man and an Angier woman will share a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing in February.

Benjamin Haynes III and Laura McGhee bought the ticket at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner where they both work, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket matched numbers on all five white balls in the Feb. 1 drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Haynes and McGhee claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. Both players received $500,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, each took home $356,250.