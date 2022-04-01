SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man and an Aberdeen woman were busted for numerous drug and gun charges at a Best Western Motel in Southern Pines on Thursday, police said.

The Southern Pines Police Department’s Patrol Division conducted a narcotics investigation at the Best Western Motel in the 1600 block on US Highway 1 in Southern Pines.

The unit found eight grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of marijuana, a stolen Glock model 27 handgun, digital scales and approximately $400 belonging to Javon D’Andre Drakeford, 35, and Chaucey Yvonne Williams, 23.

Drakeford was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He appeared before the Moore County Magistrate and sent to the Moore County Detention Center where he is being held until at least April 14 on a $2,500 secured bond.

Finally, Williams was charged with possession of marijuana, but will be released pending a hearing on April 28.