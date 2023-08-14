ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he quickly left an area as two deputies arrived checking out “suspicious vehicles” in Wayne County last week, officials said.

The incident was reported Thursday at the Fifth Street boat landing in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

When one deputy started to get out of his squad car, “a black Camaro left in a hurry,” the news release said.

A deputy tried to stop the driver of the Camaro as it left the boat landing, but that did not work. The driver then led deputies on a chase, officials said.

After finally stopping the car, deputies spotted “cocaine in plain view of the passenger area of the vehicle,” the news release said.

Derek Daryl Garris, 31, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession Schedule I controlled substance, maintain vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substance, and resisting a public officer.

Deputies said they found 1.4 grams of cocaine and 34 dosage units of MDMA.

Garris was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.