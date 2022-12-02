SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines.

The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.

There. Williams was immediately found in possession of marijuana on the officer’s approach to the vehicle, police said in a release.

Further investigation revealed 13 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, $724 in cash, a concealed handgun, and several items of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Williams was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also received possession charges for the marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with an intent to sell and deliver charge for the cocaine found.

Williams was also charged with resist, delay and obstruction of a public officer.

A Moore County magistrate gave Williams a $125,000 secured bond pending a hearing on Dec. 15.