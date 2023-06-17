RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several central North Carolina counties are under a Code Yellow air quality Saturday, and some, including those in the Triangle, are under a Code Orange.
It comes as a massive wildfire burns near the North Carolina coast in Brunswick County and wildfire smoke from Canada continues to be in the mix.
The N.C. Air Quality Forecast Center on Friday issued a Red Alert for Brunswick County and Orange Alert for New Hanover County because of the fire on the N.C. coast.
Saturday, they issued a Code Orange for central N.C. counties including:
- Wake County
- Durham County
- Johnston County
- Orange County
- Chatham County
- Person County
- Granville County
Code Orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
A Code Yellow was issued for central N.C. counties including:
- Cumberland County
- Harnett County
- Lee County
- Moore County
- Hoke County
- Wayne County
- Franklin County
- Nash County
- Wilson County
- Edgecombe County
- Halifax County
- Northampton County
- Vance County
- Warren County
- Sampson County
