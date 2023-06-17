RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several central North Carolina counties are under a Code Yellow air quality Saturday, and some, including those in the Triangle, are under a Code Orange.

It comes as a massive wildfire burns near the North Carolina coast in Brunswick County and wildfire smoke from Canada continues to be in the mix.

The N.C. Air Quality Forecast Center on Friday issued a Red Alert for Brunswick County and Orange Alert for New Hanover County because of the fire on the N.C. coast.

Saturday, they issued a Code Orange for central N.C. counties including:

Wake County

Durham County

Johnston County

Orange County

Chatham County

Person County

Granville County

Code Orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A Code Yellow was issued for central N.C. counties including:

Cumberland County

Harnett County

Lee County

Moore County

Hoke County

Wayne County

Franklin County

Nash County

Wilson County

Edgecombe County

Halifax County

Northampton County

Vance County

Warren County

Sampson County

