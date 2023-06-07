RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hazy skies over Raleigh on Wednesday prompted a code red air quality alert as smoke from wildfires in Canada and Nova Scotia moved into North Carolina carrying particles that can make you sick.

“It can get in your lungs where it can cause inflammation, and it can also be absorbed in the blood and cause some widespread inflammation,” Dr. Corinne Keet with UNC-Chapel Hill said.

People with asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable, but health experts say everyone should limit their time outside.

“It may not happen right away that that increased risk happens, so it’s not necessarily that you go outside and you have a problem,” Dr. Keet explained. “It could be days later.”

Dr. Keet says people at UNC-Chapel Hill are actively researching this very topic, hoping people can be more prepared for future air quality alerts.

“I expect that we will see more of these kinds of things going forward as we see more wildfires,” Dr. Keet said.

You also should keep your pets in mind during air quality alerts. If you’re out walking your dog, experts say to limit how much time they spend outside as well.