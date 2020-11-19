Cold case investigators offer $15K reward in case of missing Edgecombe County man

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A team of cold case investigators are offering a $15,000 reward in connection with a 64-year-old man who was last seen at the beginning of the year.

Stephen Frederick MacGray, 64, was last heard from on Jan. 3.

Team Cold Case said a friend stopped by MacGray’s mobile home on Roberson School Road outside Tarboro to help him pay some bills but MacGray didn’t want to go.

MacGray later that same day told his mother he was having medical issues.

MacGray’s son reported him missing four days later and a Silver Alert was issued.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office searched for McGray with deputies on ATVs, K-9s and a helicopter was even deployed.

But MacGray wasn’t located.

The sheriff’s office canceled the Silver Alert on April 20.

He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and walks with a stagger.

He was frequently seen walking with one of his dogs down Highway 111 North from his home to either Roger’s Grocery or the Dollar General in Princeville.

Cold Case Team said he was seldom seen without one of his dogs.

In the days after his disappearance, one of MacGray’s daughters, Brittany Nancy-Leigh MacGray, was arrested and charged with four felonies in connection with using her father’s debit cards.

She has a court date in December for those charges.

Anyone with any information about Stephen MacGray is asked to call 252-406-6736. There is a reward of up to $15,000 offered.