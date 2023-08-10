CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – Colleges across the country are about to enter what’s known as “the red zone,” in which the majority of on campus sexual assaults are likely to occur.

A study published by the Department of Justice found that nearly 50 percent of campus incidents happen between the start of the fall term and Thanksgiving break.

Many students plan their nights out with safety in mind.

“I think a big one for me was always going out in a group. Making sure that your friends knew where each other was,” said Rachel Ciampoli, a graduate student at UNC Chapel Hill.

Going past parties and drinking, on campus assaults are typically in private settings with people who know each other.

“Whether that is someone they are currently dating, had a previous relationship with, someone who is a friend, classmate, maybe a fellow student. Those incidents of violence are more likely to occur in residential spaces,” said Shelley Kennedy, the violence prevention coordinator at UNC Chapel Hill.

UNC offers resources for students to stay safe on campus.

“We also encourage students to download the Carolina Ready App. It has good resources on campus safety, safety features, location sharing, and a mobile blue light,” said Kennedy.