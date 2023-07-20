ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Clean up is underway after Wednesday’s storms left a wave of damage in Rocky Mount.

Crews came out early Thursday morning to start making repairs on Mark Frohman’s home. Frohman tells CBS 17 he and his wife were home when the storm hit but neither of them were hurt.

Bouncing back from this will be a process but he said they will get through it.

“Seize the opportunity I’ve now got to meet a new challenge. You’ve got to be optimistic,” Frohman said.

Curt Martin said his kids were home and they took cover. He and his wife returned from a trip a short time later and saw the damage to the roof and side of their home. Now, they’re spending Thursday cleaning up and trying to get help clearing trees.

“It’s challenging to see your home messed up and at the same, you’re trying to think about money and insurance companies and contracts with tree people,” Martin said.

The City of Rocky Mount said 12 homes were damaged, with all of them being in the Belmont Lake Preserve area.