RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For six years, Wake County Animal Services had not been forced to euthanize animals for space. That was in jeopardy last week as the shelter started to run out of space for dogs.

The adoption floor’s four rooms can only hold 75 dogs and that’s exactly how many dogs were in the shelter’s custody. More than 60 were living at the animal center while 15 were in foster. Of them, 37 were long-timers waiting for a home for more than two weeks.

Dr. Jennifer Frederico, Wake County Animal Services Director, made a plea to the public to help them find forever homes for their animals. The community answered that by adopting a total of 66 animals.

(WNCN Photo/Judith Retana)

“Last week we were very worried that the six-year record could be in danger. We are so thrilled that our community heard our plea for adoptions and showed so much love and empathy,” Frederico said.

The adoptions included:

10 cats

49 dogs

Two guinea pigs

Four puppies

A rabbit

More animals are in need of a home. Five cats and 27 dogs are on the adoption floor. Another 14 cats, six kittens and nine dogs are in foster homes waiting for permanent homes.

Frederico told CBS 17 there’s a growing number of owner surrenders. They make up about 30 percent of intakes. Frederico said much of it has to do with the county’s housing situation.

“A lot of restrictions on housing, where they don’t want pets at all or they don’t want big dogs or they don’t want certain breeds,” Frederico said. “Everyone knows the housing market is crazy. So, if it’s finding this place, and it’s the only place you can have and you can’t have a pet, people are getting pushed up against a wall.”