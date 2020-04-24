Community bulk chicken sales continue Friday, this weekend in the Triangle, central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina farm known for community bulk parking lot chicken sales in the Triangle will continue selling today and this weekend.

House of Raeford Farms has been selling bulk boxes of chicken for around $40 and causing traffic backups for miles. Those sales continue today in Rougemont, Wilson, and Dunn. Tomorrow they will be back out at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds and at Nash Central Middle School.

House of Raeford Farms is offering the deal to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said they have surplus chicken because restaurants either aren’t buying any chicken because they’re closed or they’re buying far less because demand is down since restaurants can only offer food for takeout and delivery.

