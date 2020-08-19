Community Helpers, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle form powerful partnership

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Community partnerships help organizations like Inter-Faith Food Shuttle continue its mission to feed hungry families.

Inter-Faith works with other organizations, like Community Helpers Service Center, to host “Mobile Markets.” At these markets, families can pick up food for free.

“We’re here rain, sleet, or shine,” said Billy Ray Neal with Community Helpers.

For more than 20 years, Community Helpers has helped serve families in North Carolina.

Community Helpers not only provides food at Mobile Markets, but they also help people who need clothes and provide seniors with fans when they need it.

To see a list of upcoming Mobile Markets, click here.

To learn more about Community Helpers, click here.

To learn more about Inter-Faith, click here.

