Community Helpers, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle form powerful partnership

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Community partnerships help organizations like Inter-Faith Food Shuttle continue its mission to feed hungry families.
Inter-Faith works with other organizations, like Community Helpers Service Center, to host “Mobile Markets.” At these markets, families can pick up food for free.
“We’re here rain, sleet, or shine,” said Billy Ray Neal with Community Helpers.
For more than 20 years, Community Helpers has helped serve families in North Carolina.
Community Helpers not only provides food at Mobile Markets, but they also help people who need clothes and provide seniors with fans when they need it.
To see a list of upcoming Mobile Markets, click here.
To learn more about Community Helpers, click here.
To learn more about Inter-Faith, click here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- FBI seeking 2 in connection with federal property damage in Raleigh during May protests
- Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say
- NCEdCloud experiences second ‘statewide failure’ during first week of online learning
- Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help
- NC agencies implement ‘fair chance’ employment policies for people with criminal histories
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now