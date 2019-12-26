Community helps Franklin County teacher and her family after house fire

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County teacher and her family said they’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support they’ve been shown following a fire at their home.

The family lives in Creedmoor. The fire happened on December 10 and their home was reduced to rubble.

“There were a lot of people trying to save my house and they just couldn’t do it,” Heather Pendergrass said.

CBS 17 first introduced Pendergrass the day after that devastating fire. The community had already started to help.

Now, two weeks later that assistance has picked up.

“It’s amazing that so many people gave so much and some people monetarily didn’t give, $5 here, $5 there. But it has added up to almost $7,000 on the GoFundMe page,” Pendergrass said.

Her oldest daughter, Madison Blalock started that effort.

“I feel guilty because I moved out and all of my stuff is at college but as the older sister I wanted to, you know, protect my siblings and protect them from anything that could hurt them and so, seeing this love being given has been overwhelming,” Blalock said.

Pendergrass is a science teacher at Franklinton High School. Her two younger children, Morgan and Connor are students there.

Photos provided to CBS 17











“My first-period class, my math class, they threw me a whole surprise party and brought in all of my favorite snacks,” Morgan Blalock said.

Then last week, Pendergrass learned her brother-in-law had cancer. His 11-year-old daughter, her niece also diagnosed with Leukemia.

“The insignificance of having your house burn down with possibly losing your 11-year-old niece I can’t tell you. It’s, the house doesn’t mean anything,” Pendergrass said.

The family still needs to find a new home. With all the donations, they said they won’t need to buy any furniture.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now