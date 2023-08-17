PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County is inviting the public to offer comments on the proposed redistricting plans for the Chatham County Board of Commissioners during its meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held at the Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro at 6 p.m.

“Due to the inequality of populations among the five commissioner residency districts following the 2020 Census, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners directed the County Manager to work with his staff to present several alternative plans for redrawing the residency districts to make the population totals in each district more equal,” according to a news release from the county

During its meeting on Aug.7, county commissioners received a presentation on the current district map and three alternative redistricting plans for its consideration.

Following the presentation, commissioners set a public comment period for its meeting on Monday where the public is invited to provide comments on the proposed alternatives.

Following the public comment period, commissioners will identify a plan and set a public hearing for the next scheduled meeting on Sept. 18.

For more information and to view the proposed alternative redistricting plans, click here.