Community leaders, law enforcement share condolences after Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Community leaders and law enforcement are responding by offering their condolences after Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin passed away Friday from surgical complications.

A news release also said his family stated Peterkin had been battling cancer.

Peterkin was the Hoke County sheriff since 2002 and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, also as part of the Fayetteville Police Department.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Saturday afternoon:

I’m deeply sorry and saddened to learn about the passing of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin. He worked diligently to protect the people of his county in addition to making a significant difference for good in public safety throughout our state as President of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association. We will miss him and his leadership and we grieve for his family. Gov. Roy Cooper

Mitch Colvin, mayor of Fayetteville released the following state about Sheriff Peterkin:

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin. I met this man when I was a young man at E.E.Smith High School. He was such a profound leader, we will miss you, sir. Rest Well Fayetteville Mayor, Mitch Colvin

The Fayetteville Police Department also released a statement that said:

“The Fayetteville Police Department sends thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin. As a prior Fayetteville Police Officer, the unexpected loss of Sheriff Peterkin hits very close to home.”

Stephanie Hopkins, Wake County candidate for sheriff in next year’s upcoming election released a statement:

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin who died recently during a surgical procedure. His family (also) stated that the Sheriff had been battling cancer for some time. Stephanie Hopkins

Durham County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement:

“We offer our condolences to his family, friends & fellow law enforcement officers who served with him during his almost 20 years as Hoke County Sheriff.”