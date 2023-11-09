HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 35-year-old felon is in the Vance County Detention Center under a $620,000 secured bond on multiple charges including heroin trafficking and gun possession.

On Wednesday, Henderson police served a narcotics search warrant at 1932 Oxford Road in response to a drug complaint.

During the service of the warrant, around 1,750 dosage units of heroin, 45 grams of raw heroin, drug manufacturing equipment, ecstasy, and a stolen handgun were seized, police said.

Marselle Rasheed Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:

two counts of trafficking heroin,

one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin,

one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver MDMA,

one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,

one count of possession of a stolen firearm,

one count of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson also received a $99,000 secured bond for an outstanding arrest warrant and was held without bond for a parole violation.