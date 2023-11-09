HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 35-year-old felon is in the Vance County Detention Center under a $620,000 secured bond on multiple charges including heroin trafficking and gun possession.
On Wednesday, Henderson police served a narcotics search warrant at 1932 Oxford Road in response to a drug complaint.
During the service of the warrant, around 1,750 dosage units of heroin, 45 grams of raw heroin, drug manufacturing equipment, ecstasy, and a stolen handgun were seized, police said.
Marselle Rasheed Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:
- two counts of trafficking heroin,
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin,
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver MDMA,
- one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,
- one count of possession of a stolen firearm,
- one count of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, and
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson also received a $99,000 secured bond for an outstanding arrest warrant and was held without bond for a parole violation.