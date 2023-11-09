HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 35-year-old felon is in the Vance County Detention Center under a $620,000 secured bond on multiple charges including heroin trafficking and gun possession.

On Wednesday, Henderson police served a narcotics search warrant at 1932 Oxford Road in response to a drug complaint.

During the service of the warrant, around 1,750 dosage units of heroin, 45 grams of raw heroin, drug manufacturing equipment, ecstasy, and a stolen handgun were seized, police said.

Marselle Rasheed Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:

  • two counts of trafficking heroin,
  • one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin,
  • one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver MDMA,
  • one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,
  • one count of possession of a stolen firearm,
  • one count of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, and
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson also received a $99,000 secured bond for an outstanding arrest warrant and was held without bond for a parole violation.