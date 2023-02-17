RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been charged with multiple drug offenses Friday after several complaints led to an investigation and a subsequent search of a Raeford residence.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said they received several complaints and conducted a narcotic investigation which led to a search warrant being served Friday morning at 116 Cardinal Avenue in Raeford.

Multiple suspects were inside the home when the search warrant was executed, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives found 53 grams of marijuana, edible THC gummies, seven grams of suspected cocaine, 10 Tramadol prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Drkshan Maurice Glass was arrested and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possess with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

Tiffany Darby was also arrested and taken to the detention center where she was charged with possession to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. She is being held under a $7,000 secured bond.