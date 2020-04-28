Concern from NC families continues despite new info on nursing home COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families with loved ones in nursing homes said getting information and updates has been nearly impossible.

After CBS 17 joined with several other news outlets to seek more data, the state is releasing more details about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and long term care facilities.

“He was not in good shape,” Ruth Corkum said of her brother, Clyde Wesley Vowell. He died earlier this month from complications of COVID-19.

“I was disappointed with the nursing home,” she explained.

Corkum said getting information from PruittHealth Carolina Point where Vowell was living was nearly impossible. She didn’t even know he’d been moved to the hospital.

“I wouldn’t have known he died if the doctor at the hospital hadn’t found his ex-wife’s name somewhere and called her,” Corkum said.

About a week later, she said the nursing home chaplain called to give her an update.

” ‘He’s doing about the same’ he said. ‘He’s OK.’ I about hit the ceiling. He’s not OK. He died a week ago. He was shocked,” she said.

Cases like this are why CBS 17 joined with other news outlets, fighting to get more information on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes and long term care facilities released.

The state will now post the data, so we’ll no longer have to rely on county health departments.

State data shows PruittHealth Carolina Point has 108 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. It is one of four nursing homes in the state that has at least 10 deaths linked to coronavirus.

Some of the information is dated. Universal Healthcare in Lillington is listed as having 42 cases and 1 death. According to the Harnett County Health Department, they have at least 50.

“We promised our mother we would take care of her and here she is up there and we can’t do anything,” Tina Baker said.

Baker’s sister, Melissa Williams, calls Universal Healthcare Lillington home. Baker said her sister was tested last week, the results could take two weeks.

She said this new state data should have been released sooner.

“The damage is done now. I mean the way we’ve been treated and lied to. What’s done is done,” Baker said.

Click here to see the data released Monday about care facilities and COVID-19.

