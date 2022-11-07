RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 700 women spent their Monday at the N.C. Chamber’s Women’s Business Conference.

“One of our big goals is to make sure women have the ability and understand their talents and are able to reach those upper echelons of management and corporations,” said Emmy Boyette with the organization.

On Tuesday, many of the women are expected to exercise their power at their polling places as they cast ballots in the midterm election. Women could play a major role in this year’s vote and a CBS 17 reporter heard from several of them about the difference they could make at the polls.

“We really have to use our voice because if we stay quiet at a time when it’s so important for us to move forward and push forward, then our voices won’t be heard,” said Tianna Leger of the Women’s Business Center of N.C.

Yolanda Tate and Genesis Doubledee with the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines said they have discussions with scouts about the importance of voting, especially as some scouts prepare to vote for the first time.

“Not necessarily telling them who to vote for but just letting them know the importance of their rights,” Tate said.

The N.C. State Board of Elections said women make up more than half of registered voters here in North Carolina.